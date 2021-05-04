(CBS DETROIT) To help ease the burden on mothers in the workforce, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released its report on the best and worst states for working moms in 2021.
They compared the attractiveness of all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 17 different key metrics.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
Some of the metrics include childcare costs, school system quality, median women’s salary, and parental-leave policy.
Rankings for each state are shown on the map below, with the darkest blue color depicting the best states and the lighter the blue, the farther down on the ranking that state places.
The Best States:
- Massachusetts
- District of Columbia
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- Rhode Island
- Wisconsin
- New Jersey
- New York
- Washington
The Worst States:READ MORE: CDC Investigating Michigan Woman's Death After Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
42. West Virginia
43. Arkansas
44. New Mexico
45. Oklahoma
46. Nevada
47. South Carolina
48. Mississippi
49. Idaho
50. Alabama
51. Louisiana
Michigan ranked No. 36 on the list.
Some interesting findings from the study include:
- New York has the highest day-care quality score, 116, which is five times higher than in Idaho, the lowest at 23.
- Mississippi has the lowest child-care costs as a share of the median women’s salary, 11.88 percent, which is 2.1 times lower than in Nebraska, the highest at 25.23 percent.
- The District of Columbia has the highest ratio of female executives to male executives, 71.00 percent, which is 2.6 times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 27.46 percent.
To view the entire report visit, https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-working-moms/3565MORE NEWS: Michigan Matters: Rock Legend Alice Cooper & PNC’s Ric DeVore’s Detroit Stories
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.