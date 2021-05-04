(CNN) – Before you get to Cinco de Mayo, May the Fourth be with you.

It’s that time again when “Star Wars” aficionados (read “geeks”) celebrate one of their favorite days of the year.

Of course, it’s a take-off of the famous “May the force be with you” line from the 1977 film that spawned a massive franchise.

Now known as Star Wars Day, it’s just one of the many pop-culture holidays you don’t want to miss out on.

Some others include:

Galentine’s Day



We can thank Amy Poehler for this one.

Her character Leslie Knope from the TV series “Parks and Recreation” had the brilliant idea to celebrate good girlfriends the day before Valentine’s Day.

Or as she says “Uteruses before duderuses.”

Whacking Day



On May 10 the citizens of Springfield, the fictitious town on “The Simpsons,” drove snakes into the center of town to whack them to death.

The tradition started with the founding of the town. Lisa Simpson deplored the tradition her father, Homer, loved.

No snakes were harmed in the writing of this item.

Harry Potter’s birthday



Everyone’s favorite wizard celebrates his special day (as do his admirers) on July 31.

The character shares the birthday of his creator, author J.K. Rowling, whose books sparked a movie franchise, play, and a ton of merchandise.

Mean Girls Day



On October 3 we wear pink.

That’s the day celebrated by “Mean Girls” fans, thanks to a now-famous scene in the popular 2004 film in which Aaron Samuels (played by Jonathan Bennett) turns to Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in class and asks her what day it is.

Her response? “It’s October 3.”

And thus an unofficial holiday was born.

Festivus



It really is for the rest of us.

This alternative to the commercialization of the Christmas season has been a “thing” since being featured in a 1997 episode of the comedy series “Seinfeld.”

The show set the date as December 23, but in keeping with the tradition of not keeping traditions, anytime during December is apparently appropriate to celebrate.

