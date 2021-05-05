  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
coronavirus, covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Michigan, Michigan Department of Health And Human Services

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,589 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 854,536 and 17,939 deaths as of May 5.

In the state, as of April 30, there has been a total of 660,124 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

