MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,589 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 42 deaths Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 854,536 and 17,939 deaths as of May 5.

In the state, as of April 30, there has been a total of 660,124 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
