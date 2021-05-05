NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Rebel Wilson has shared her weight-loss journey online, and now she has posted something else that has people talking.

In a December 2020 Instagram Live post, Wilson detailed how she became mentally and physically stronger and explained some of the reasons driving her more than 60-pound weight loss, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Tuesday.

“I was also freezing my eggs. I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank,” she said.

A couple of days ago, Wilson shared the following:

“I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with, but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she said.

The Instagram post received thousands of comments of support.

Gainer spoke to Dr. Cary Dicken of RMA Long Island IVF, a fertility care center.

“Having someone in the public eye post something like that, what does that do for the average person woman struggling?” Gainer asked.

“It’s great that there’s so much more conversation in the public now about fertility struggles. I’ve really believe that. I’ve been doing this for a while and back in the day women didn’t talk about this,” Dicken said.

Dicken is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist. She has not treated Wilson, nor did the actress get specific about her struggle in the post.

But the 41-year-old did previously disclose, “When I was in college I was diagnosed with something called PCOS — which stands for polycystic ovarian syndrome.”

“It’s a condition that’s diagnosed pretty frequently often in women who have trouble ovulating regularly,” Dicken said. “Every woman can be affected a little bit differently. Egg quantity does not seem to be an issue for most women with PCOS, but then age is a factor.”

Dicken said she hopes Wilson’s post will generate a conversation amongst younger women, too.

“Maybe talking to a fertility doctor is not something they should wait to do,” Dicken said.

She said to check your health insurance policy, since many now cover some infertility procedures, which can be costly.

As for Wilson, she updated her Instagram post to say, “… Read through everyone’s kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can’t tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today.”

Though alone at first post, she is now connected with others around the world inspired to bravely share their stories.