  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Franz Wagner, Jeff O'Brien, Michigan Wolverines, NBA draft, NCAA

Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.

The Michigan sophomore made the announcement Tuesday.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Factors Affecting Labor Shortage

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 18: Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines points during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Wagner averaged 12 points, six-plus rebounds and two assists over two seasons. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Wagner was a second-team All-Big Ten player. The German native helped Michigan win a Big Ten title and reach a regional final in the NCAA Tournament.

His brother, Moritz, plays for the Orlando Magic and is also a former Wolverine.

READ MORE: Michigan Relaxing Outdoor Mask Requirement For Crowds Under 100 Starting Thursday

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 12: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates Franz Wagner #21 and Isaiah Livers #2 after a three pint shot during the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Crisler Arena on January 12, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 77-54. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan awaits freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s decision to stay for his sophomore season or go into the NBA draft, which is July 29.

The Wolverines are losing Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis from this year’s team. Eli Brooks is returning, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is allowing due to the pandemic.

 

MORE NEWS: Michigan House Votes To Limit State Severance Deals

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.