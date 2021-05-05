Menu
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan Brain Injury Survivor Determined To Dance Again
Keeping her balance as she takes a single step forward is a challenge 20-year-old Rebekah Caudle never thought she’d be facing this year.
FDA To Authorize Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week.
17-Year-Old Charged In Sterling Heights Fatal Crash
A teen has been charged in connection to a Macomb County fatal crash.
Coronavirus Factors Affecting Labor Shortage
In response to labor shortages affecting local employers across a variety of industries, proposals from Congress and in the Michigan state house would pay people extra money to go back to work.
Michigan Relaxing Outdoor Mask Requirement For Crowds Under 100 Starting Thursday
Starting Thursday, May 6, Michigan will relax protocols for outdoor activities. Here's what to know.
Michigan House Votes To Limit State Severance Deals
The Michigan House voted unanimously to curb the size of severance deals for state officials unless they limit the state’s legal exposure and details are made public.
First Forecast Weather May 5, 2021 (Today)
Clouds decrease today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 4, 2021 (Tonight)
Cloudy conditions tonight.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Sophomore Franz Wagner Enters NBA Draft, Leaves Michigan
Franz Wagner is entering the NBA draft.
Hornets Beat Pistons 102-99
LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Magic Top Pistons 119-112
Mo Bamba had 22 points and 15 rebounds — both career highs — and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-112 on Monday night.
Baseball Report: Can Twins' Byron Buxton Keep Hitting Like This?
The latest Baseball Report looks at Twins' Byron Buxton's hitting, Max Scherzer's Sunday on the mound and in the hospital, and Jesus Luzardo's video game injury.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Tiffany Haddish On CBS' 'Kids Say The Darndest Things': 'The Children Are Hilarious, Insightful & A Little Too Grown'
Tiffany Haddish explains why the children on "Kids Say The Darndest Things" are hilarious, insightful and a little too grown.
Billy Gardell On CBS' 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 'I Can't Believe I Ended Up On A Second Successful Sitcom'
"This show says something sweet in a very hard time right now."
'Bar Rescue' Host Jon Taffer: 'Summer Going To Be Boomtown' For Bars & Restaurants, Despite 38% Decline
Jon Taffer previews season 8 of "Bar Rescue" and explains why he believes the restaurants that survive the pandemic have a great chance to thrive again.
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Posts Profit, Says Chip Shortage May Cut Production 50%
Ford Motor Co. posted a surprising $3.26 billion first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, but the company said a worsening global computer chip shortage could cut its production in half during the current quarter.
Ford Plans To Develop, Produce Electric Vehicle Batteries
Saying that it wants to control the key technology for electric vehicles, Ford plans to open a battery development center near Detroit by the end of next year.
