(CBS DETROIT) — The American Heart Foundation is hosting their annual Detroit Heart Walk on May 15 this year.
With the pandemic still happening, and social distancing guidelines still in place, the event will be held online again this year.
The American Heart Foundation is a voluntary health organization that focuses on brain and heart health. The purpose of this walk event is to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise funds and encourage physical activity.
The "Walk Wherever You Are" Detroit Heart Walk will take place on May 15 with an opening ceremony being held at 10 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.
This year’s Heart Walk is co-chaired by top leaders in Michigan’s healthcare: Robin Damschroder, EVP & CFO of Henry Ford Health Systems, Margaret Anderson, SVP, and chief sales and marketing officer for Health Alliance Plan, and Rob Brook, MD professor of medicine for Wayne Health.
The ceremony will be recorded and posted to the American Heart Association- Michigan Facebook Page, so participants are able to view it whenever they decide to begin their walk.
Register for the opening ceremony on Zoom at https://heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m3a-jkQWQmm2Sn_a5PzELA.
