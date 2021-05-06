(CBS DETROIT) — The personal finance company Wallethub recently released its report on 2021’s Most Diverse Cities in America. Wallethub compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. based on five major diversity categories, including socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious.
Detroit ranked No. 444 overall but No. 63 among large cities, meaning Detroit ranked as the least diverse large city in this report.READ MORE: Police: 27-Year-Old Man Injured After Detroit Shooting
Diversity in Detroit (1=Most Diverse; 250=Avg.):READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?
- 496th – Income Diversity
- 439th – Educational-Attainment Diversity
- 354th – Racial & Ethnic Diversity
- 298th – Linguistic Diversity
- 477th – Birthplace Diversity
- 241st – Industry Diversity
- 94th – Occupational Diversity
- 401st – Worker-Class Diversity
- 379th – Marital-Status Diversity
- 325th – Age Diversity
To view the full report visit, https://wallethub.com/edu/most-diverse-cities/12690MORE NEWS: 10 Freebies And Discounts For National Nurses Week 2021
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.