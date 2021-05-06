  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:city officials, coronavirus, detroit, FEMA, grant, vaccination

(CBS DETROIT) – FEMA will give Detroit another three months to use up its grant money for vaccination efforts.

FEMA previously awarded Detroit an $18.7 million grant to help with COVID vaccine costs.

The grant was set to expire Tuesday,  but FEMA says the city can now have until August 2.

City officials expect all of the money to be used up by that time.

