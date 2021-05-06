(CBS DETROIT) – Former Fab Five and NBA superstar Jalen Rose joined the Henry Ford Health System for a vaccine effort.
It happened Thursday at the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy on Detroit's west side.
Residents were able to stop by for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost.
Rose says he's using his platform to encourage people to get the vaccine… To protect the community and get back to some level of normalcy.
“Being a school in the community, the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, it’s obviously important for us to educate our scholars but also to be a beacon in the community and so whether it’s hosting a vaccination site like we’re doing today or being a poll site, these are the types of things that it’s important for us to do and I’m just glad we had the opportunity,” said Rose.
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist also stopped by to show support.
"The vaccine first of all is a choice you're making not only for yourself, that it's a choice made for your community. A choice made for your family," said Gilchrist.
