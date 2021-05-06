Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, three champions for mental wellness and raising the conversation about its importance — former Detroit Lions Quarterback Eric Hipple, NAMI-Michigan’s Kevin Fischer and BCBSM’s Dr. Amy McKenzie — appear on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” this Sunday at 7:30 am to discuss this critical issue.
They appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as each shares experiences of dealing with mental health challenges and how the region and state are stepping up to help.
Hipple, a national speaker who has appeared before hundreds of organizations talking about it, shared how he has overcame his own personal challenges. He also offers advice for others who may be in need of help.
Fischer, who runs the National Alliance of Mental Illness-Michigan Chapter, talks about the need to stop the stigma over getting help. He and his wife just launched a campaign “EVERYBODY-VS-STIGMA” which includes t-shirt and other apparel bearing the slogan. Folks like U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow are wearing the shirt and posting pictures on social media to show their support of it. They also created a new website www.everybodyvsstigma.com and all profits from sales are being donated to organizations promoting awareness of mental illness.
Dr. McKenzie talked how Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is helping its customers and employees with their mental health programs. And she shared information on how mental illness is impacting the community.
