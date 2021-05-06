By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Two men are listed in stable condition after a Detroit shooting.

It happened Wednesday at 11:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brush Street where police say two 26-year-old men were shot by an unknown suspect.

One man was transported to a local hospital by officers and the other was privately transported to a local hospital. They both were listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are still being investigated.

Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change pending further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.