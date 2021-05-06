(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened in Detroit and left one man wounded.
It happened Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. on West 7 Mile Road and Fenmore.
Police say a 27-year-old man was privately transported to a local hospital after being shot by an unknown suspect.
He was listed in temporary serious condition at the hospital according to officials.
Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.
