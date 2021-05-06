(CBS Detroit) — The Pure Heart Foundation is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to provide support for children with incarcerated parents and help break the cycle of generational involvement with the criminal justice system.
It was founded by Sherelle Hogan, one of the youngest individuals advocating for the 2.7 million children who currently have an incarcerated parent.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, sustaining a good relationship with a parent during incarceration greatly impacts a child. One of the key factors that aid a child’s development is consistent communication with their parents.
To bring awareness to this cause, The Pure Heart Foundation created #TheCallofImpact campaign. The campaign will include prison reform activists, celebrities, and allies, known as #VoicesofImpact, who relate to the cause on a personal level, through the experience of being children of parents who were incarcerated or as parents who were incarcerated.
Here’s how anyone can participate in the campaign:
1. Call a loved one by phone, set a timer, and only talk for 3 minutes. No matter where the conversation is at 2 minutes, you must announce 1 minute remaining and then hang up without notice at 3 minutes.
2. Prepare a social media post about your experience and use the hashtag #TheCallOfImpact
3. Ask your social media followers to accept the challenge.
4. Donate to help fund family reunification wraparound services.
You can share this and use the hashtag on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Clubhouse. The campaign began on April 1 and will run until June 1, 2021.
- The goal of this campaign is to fundraise $200,000 to help fund the following services:
Fund 250 youth to communicate with their incarcerated parent 4 times a month
- Video chat twice a month.
- Family Counseling: Parent and child reunifying counseling (Once parent is released)
- Physical visits ( Pending Covid and Facility Lockdowns)
- Parenting Classes
- Restorative practices between child and parent
To learn more about the ways you can take action, visit The Pure Heart Foundation website.
