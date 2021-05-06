Today, Dr. Oz investigates some of the most unbelievable scammers out there and how far they’ll go to try and make a buck. From people lying about cancer to Covid-related fraud, how these situations can destroy our faith in good people and stop us from helping those who actually need it. One victim speaks out about how he was duped into spending thousands of dollars trying to get a film made. Our experts break down the best ways to guard yourself against predators so you don’t become another victim.
Dr. Oz and Nancy Grace discuss how one woman allegedly started various fraudulent fundraisers including one to raise money to hold a funeral for her son who isn’t dead.