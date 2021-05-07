(CBS DETROIT) – Police have identified a man they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another outside a club in Dearborn.
It happened Tuesday, May 4 around 9 p.m. when officers were called to a club located at Michigan Avenue and Oakman Boulevard. When the police arrived they found a 24-year-old had been shot several times and another had been shot but had minor injuries, according to Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.READ MORE: Michigan Court: Call To UP Police Was A Terrorist Threat
24-year-old Authur Brown was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
On Friday, police identified 31-year-old Donta Orlando Cox as the shooting suspect.
Cox goes by the street name “Tay” and is known to use multiple aliases, police say. He has numerous tattoos on his arm, chest and neck. Police say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.READ MORE: Giant 'River Monster' Fish Found In Detroit River May Be Over 100 Years Old
Haddad said the shooting was “not a random act” during a press conference Friday, adding that Brown and Cox might have met each other at the club.
There’s a combined total reward of $25,000 for information that leads to Cox’s arrest. Haddad said U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of $5,000 and the club owner is offering $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2106, the U.S. Marshals at 313-234-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Student Caught With Loaded Gun At Livonia High School
