(CNN) – The Detroit Zoo has debuted a new Joey.
A baby wallaby was born in October to first-time mom Eloise.
The Zoo says the joey has been insides its mother’s pouch since birth.
Now that it has a fine layer of fur, it is starting to venture out.
The mom and baby live in the two-acre Australian Outback Adventure exhibit at the Detroit Zoo. They live in this exhibit with two other wallabies and 13 red kangaroos.
The zoo says that the genders of the joey will be determined when he or she is a little older.
