(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says if kids are able to get the COVID vaccine, it might re-evaluate its current re-opening plan.
Currently, only those 16 and older are eligible for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Pfizer applied for emergency use for 12- to 15-year-olds, which the FDA is expected to approve next week.
That would allow another 500,000 Michiganders to get the shot.
This is the state's current reopening plan.
Two weeks after each of these vaccination goals is met, the state will lift more restrictions.
At 65 percent, all indoor restrictions.
At 65 percent, all indoor restrictions.
And at 70 percent, the face mask and gathering order.
