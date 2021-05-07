Gov. Whitmer Won’t Discuss Trip After Reported Use Of Private JetGov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March.

Michigan Reports 2,758 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Sources Say Police Chief James Craig Is Set To Announce His Retirement MondayDetroit Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement on Monday after nearly eight years, sources say.

1 In 5 Michiganders Think Walking Dogs Every Day Should Be A Legal RequirementThe pet product review and tip site MyPetNeedsThat.com conducted a study to see if Americans felt that pet owners need to take more responsibility for their pet's health.

Michigan Court: Call To UP Police Was A Terrorist ThreatThe Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of a man who was charged under an anti-terrorism law when he called a sheriff’s office and said it was going to be “hashtag Las Vegas” if he didn’t get money for a workplace injury, just days after that city experienced the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Dearborn Police Identify Man Wanted For Killing 24-Year-Old, Injuring Another Outside ClubPolice have identified a man they're looking for in connection to a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured another outside a club in Dearborn.