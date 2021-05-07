(CBS DETROIT) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. Being just days away, we’ve compiled a list of a few gift ideas from small businesses based in Detroit.

The list features a wide variety of gift ideas, including desserts, home goods, and flowers, so check it out to find some unique items.

City Bird

The first small business on the list is City Bird. This store features many items for the home, including stationery, glassware, books, candles, and more!

City Bird is also partnering with other local businesses to have a socially distanced, neighborhood Mother’s Day event.

At City Bird, they will have flowers and bagels from local places that people will be able to purchase while shopping at their store and the other shops in the neighborhood.

They are also participating in a “Midtown Mother’s Day Giveaway,” where they partnered with 15+ other businesses to giveaway $650 in gift cards. Details for the giveaway are located on their Instagram account.

Nest



Nest is the sister store of City Bird, where you can find various home goods, planters, and other unique items. Right now, they have these mom-themed mugs pictured below.

Bon Bon Bon



Bon Bon Bon provides the perfect gifts for the chocolate-lover. They make their Bon Bon Bon chocolates in a variety of flavors featuring local ingredients.

Flowers For Dreams

Flowers for Dreams is a flower shop that uses locally grown flowers in its bouquets. They also donate 25% of their net profits to local charities. It’s the perfect opportunity to send the gift of flowers for Mother’s Day!

Pure Detroit

Pure Detroit is a local organization that consists of a few storefronts located throughout Detroit. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they would host Detroit tours, but those have been postponed for the time being.

They sell a variety of Detroit-themed gifts at their stores, including candles, masks, T-shirts, and sweatshirts.

Mama Coo’s Boutique

Mama Coo’s Boutique features a variety of unique gifts including vintage jewelry, handbags, and clothing. On Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, they will have vintage bud vase bouquets for sale for Mother’s Day.

For the Love of Sugar

Stop into For the Love of Sugar to pick up some sweet treats! They have macaroons, slices of cake, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and more!

Eldorado General Store

Eldorado General Store features various gift ideas, including vintage clothing, jewelry, crystals, candles, and other unique items for the home.

