By Bria Brown
Filed Under:aaa, drivers, gas prices, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Drivers can expect a major hit to their pockets as the colonial pipeline breach continues.

The current national average for gas is $2.96 according to AAA.

Michigan’s average gas prices are not far behind at $2.95.

AAA says it urges against panic buying of gasoline.

