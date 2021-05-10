(CBS DETROIT) – Drivers can expect a major hit to their pockets as the colonial pipeline breach continues.
The current national average for gas is $2.96 according to AAA.READ MORE: Chamber Of Commerce Asks To End Extra Unemployment Benefits
Michigan’s average gas prices are not far behind at $2.95.READ MORE: Advocates Call On Sen. Gary Peters To Schedule Hearing For Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill
AAA says it urges against panic buying of gasoline.MORE NEWS: CDC Eviction Moratorium Expires Next Month, Help Available Now
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.