(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants the government to immediately stop paying an extra $300 in unemployment benefits.
The business lobby says the extra money is giving some people less incentive to look for work.
It also says about one in four people are taking home more in unemployment pay than what they earned while employed.
Critics argue this is also proof the minimum wage needs to be increased.
