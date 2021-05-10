  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Benefits, chamber of commerce, Job, Unemployment

(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants the government to immediately stop paying an extra $300 in unemployment benefits.

The business lobby says the extra money is giving some people less incentive to look for work.

READ MORE: AAA: Michigan's Average Gas Prices Rise To $2.95

It also says about one in four people are taking home more in unemployment pay than what they earned while employed.

READ MORE: Advocates Call On Sen. Gary Peters To Schedule Hearing For Washington, D.C. Statehood Bill

Critics argue this is also proof the minimum wage needs to be increased.

MORE NEWS: CDC Eviction Moratorium Expires Next Month, Help Available Now

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.