(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that were about 15 minutes apart early Sunday morning.
The first shooting happened at midnight in the area of Burt Road and Fullerton Avenue. Police say a 28-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect. He was taken to a local hospital where police say he was listed in stable condition.
The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Piedmont Street where a 21-year-old man was shot by a male suspect after a verbal altercation.
The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police say this is preliminary information and is subject to change upon further investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5640 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP.
