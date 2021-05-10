(CBS DETROIT) — The Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park reopened at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.
The Detroit District’s Soo Area Office worked to reopen the Visitor Center safely while following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
The exhibits are spaced out so visitors can remain socially distanced while learning about the Soo Locks, and there is hand sanitizer located at the popular exhibits.
Masks are required, and the building occupancy is limited to 90 people.
“We are glad to be able to open the Visitor Center again. Over the past year, we added some exciting new exhibits for visitors to enjoy,” Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs said. “New exhibits include a Soo Locks virtual tour and a simulator allowing visitors to take the controls of a reproduction 1943 panel of the MacArthur Lock and complete a lockage.”READ MORE: Police Chief James Craig Expected To Announce His Retirement Monday
Briggs also said they updated the Visitor Center’s website to include information sheets about past and present exhibits.
“We wanted to offer an alternative to the traditional printed handouts, and by putting them on the webpage, people can access the information on their phones or bookmark it to look at later. This also offered a way to keep some of the great temporary exhibits from previous years available,” said Briggs.
In addition to the Visitor Center, the Soo Locks Canal Park and viewing platform are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more details, visit the Detroit District’s website or Facebook page.MORE NEWS: Police: Motorcycle Crash Leaves 1 Dead, Another In Serious Condition
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.