(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michigan residents to verify licenses before hiring for projects.
In her most recent Consumer Protection video, Nessel explains that hiring out work for home projects can lead to getting scammed if the proper research is not completed.
"For any home project, skilled workers are required to be licensed by the state," said Nessel. "An unlicensed skilled worker may not have proper training or may not know the latest standards to ensure their work is dependable and safe for you and your family, so it's imperative you do your homework by checking if someone is properly licensed before you hire them."
Licenses can be verified by visiting the LARA website.
