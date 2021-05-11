(CBS DETROIT) – Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the community vaccine site at Berston Field House in Flint on Monday, May 10.

This was also the first stop of the “Making Real Change” tour, which was set in place to continue the work to eliminate racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic and promote vaccinations throughout the state.

“I am proud to have received my second dose of the safe and effective vaccine so that my loved ones and I will be fully protected against COVID-19,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist. “This virus has disproportionally harmed Black Michiganders and other people of color across the state, and we must continue to be vigilant in our pandemic response to address the specific needs of these communities.”

Lt. Governor Gilchrist also said, “That is why I am launching the Making Real Change tour, to highlight easy, equitable vaccine access; encourage people who may still be hesitant to get the safe, effective vaccine; and equip everyone who has been vaccinated with the information and resources they need to tell their stories in a way that leads to more people choosing to get vaccinated. The best thing all of us can do to protect ourselves, our families, and neighbors is to get vaccinated, so we can get back to doing the things we love together.”

The Making Real Change Tour will also make stops in Saginaw, Grand Rapids, and Detroit.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.