(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is one step closer to reaching its goal to vaccinate 70 percent of the population.

The first of four phases is now in the books following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement about Michigan’s reopening plan.

“55% of Michiganders 16 and older have gotten their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, two weeks from now we can take the first step on our path to get back to normal,” said Whitmer.

The state will now allow people to get back to work later this month.

“On May 24 all workplaces will be allowed to return for in-person work. Now we’re able to take this step forward thanks to every Michigander who has gotten their shot,” said Whitmer.

The next phase – a 60 percent vaccination rate – will allow sports stadiums and conferences to operate at 25 percent capacity.

“The next step will happen two weeks after 60 percent of Michiganders get their first doses. So, if you’ve gotten your safe effective vaccine, thank you. And if you haven’t yet I encourage you to speak with your doctor, or your friends or family who been vaccinated to learn about their experiences,” the governor said.

Gyms will also open at 50 percent and the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants will be dropped.

“Every day we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us and getting back to normal. Thanks for doing your part,” Whitmer said.

The state is expected to reach the 70 percent vaccination goal in the next six weeks.

