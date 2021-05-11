(CBS DETROIT) – The United States Postal Service has one job fair left in the Detroit area for those looking for work.
The first drive-thru job fair was held Tuesday at College Park Station in Detroit.READ MORE: President Biden To Visit Michigan May 18
The second will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Southfield post office located at 22200 West 11 Mile Road.
USPS is looking for carrier assistants. Positions start at $18.01 per hourREAD MORE: Michigan State University Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate
Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and pass a drug and background test.
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: Free Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Clinic Available At Lake St. Clair Metropark
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.