By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The United States Postal Service has one job fair left in the Detroit area for those looking for work.

The first drive-thru job fair was held Tuesday at College Park Station in Detroit.

The second will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Southfield post office located at 22200 West 11 Mile Road.

USPS is looking for carrier assistants. Positions start at $18.01 per hour

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old and pass a drug and background test.

For more information, visit here.

