Why Standing Up Every 30 Minutes Could Help Improve Your Health
Today, Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo are highlighting the key points of “System Oz” the tried-and-true lifestyle plan that has already helped thousands take charge and reach their goals.
47 minutes ago
Westbound I-96 Lane Closures This Weekend In Wayne County
The Michigan Department of Transportation says that beginning this Saturday, westbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from Beech Daly Road in Redford Township to Farmington Road in Livonia.
Report: University Of Michigan Missed Chances To Stop Doctor’s Abuse
Staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct for decades with long-term consequences for hundreds of patients, including generations of student-athletes, a law firm hired by the school reported Tuesday.
President Biden To Visit Michigan May 18
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan next week ahead of Ford's launch.
USPS To Host Drive-Thru Job Fair In Southfield On Thursday
The United States Postal Service has one job fair left in the Detroit area for those looking for work. Here's everything to know.
Michigan State University Ends Outdoor Mask Mandate
One of the universities considered a hotspot for COVID-19 cases is ending its outdoor mask mandate.
Free Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 Testing Clinic Available At Lake St. Clair Metropark
A drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to open at Lake St. Clair Metropark.
First Forecast Weather May 12, 2021 (Today)
Warmer temperatures and more sunshine today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 11, 2021 (Tonight)
Another Frost Advisory.
18 hours ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Timberwolves Over Undermanned Pistons
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the undermanned Detroit Pistons 119-100 on Tuesday night in a game with significant lottery implications.
NASCAR A Year After Restart, Starting To Allow Access
Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line at Darlington Raceway a year ago and was struck by the stillness and silence of the empty grandstands.
Baseball Report: Jacob deGrom Injury Probably Not Serious
This week's Baseball Report looks at Jacob DeGrom's injury, what might be the end of Albert Pujols's MLB career and the surge of no-hitters.
Martin Truex Jr. Dominates At Darlington
Martin Truex Jr. got nervous in a hurry near the end of his dominating drive at Darlington Raceway.
WATCH: Cast Of 'Siesta Key' Previews Season 4 On MTV
"I think this is a hard season for all of us and you guys will see us hit that rock bottom and work our way through it."
Molly Bernard On Paramount+'s 'Younger': 'I Auditioned For A Six Line Guest Star And It Became A 7 Year Family'
The star of "Younger" discusses the show's final season of Paramount+ and her friendship with Hilary Duff.
Marcel Spears And Sheaun McKinney Say Working With Cedric The Entertainer Is 'Insane, Surreal'
The Neighborhood is back with a new episode titled "Welcome To The Invasion" tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
President Biden To Visit Michigan May 18
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan next week ahead of Ford's launch.
GM Expects Big 2021 Profit, Says It's Managing Chip Shortage
General Motors’ first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.
America’s Staggering Pandemic Weight Gain: What Do I Do Now?
May 12, 2021 at 10:00 am
Filed Under:
coronavirus
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Mara Schiavocampo
,
pandemic
,
Pandemic Weight Gain
,
System Oz
Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo discuss why people are loving the meal formula of “System Oz”.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
