(CBS DETROIT) – The former president for the United Auto Workers was sentenced for his role in the federal corruption case.
Federal prosecutors say Dennis Williams was sentenced to 21-months in prison.READ MORE: ‘100K By Labor Day’ Plan Pushes Incentives To Fill Labor Shortage
Williams was charged for conspiring with other UAW officials to embezzle organizational funds according to prosecutors.READ MORE: Mayor Duggan: COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Available To Detroiters Age 12-15
The 67-year-old served as UAW president from 2014 through 2018.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 2,171 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Wednesday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.