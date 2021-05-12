(CBS DETROIT) – A Pontiac woman is being accused of stabbing her 75-year-old grandfather while he slept in his apartment.

27-year-old Shanitra Seay was charged with assault with intent to murder and was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in the 50th District Court. A conviction on the charge carries up to life in prison.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a woman was bleeding, carrying a knife and said someone tried to kill her on May 9 just after midnight.

Deputies found Seay in the lobby of the apartment complex. She told them she stabbed a man who was attempting to kill her. Deputies interviewed the grandfather who said he was sleeping when his granddaughter attacked him. The man suffered stab wounds to his head, face, cheek, tongue, neck and chest.

Deputies say he is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The grandfather had allowed Seay to stay in the apartment because she told him she had no place to live.

During Tuesday’s arraignment, Seay pleaded not guilty and Judge Cynthia Walker set her bond at $70,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, which would allow Seay’s release if she posts $7,000.

Seay’s next appearance in court is set for May 20 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Michael Martinez. She had been on a personal bond on a charge of unlawfully driving away in an automobile.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.