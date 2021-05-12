(CBS DETROIT) – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Michigan this Saturday, May 15. The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twelve Oaks Mall near the food court.
Fans of Hello Kitty will be able to check out a variety of new collectible items and apparel, including T-shirts, mugs, cookie sets, and more!
There are safety measures set in place to make sure social distancing guidelines will be followed. The staff will be wearing masks, and they will set up stanchions and social distancing markers to make sure guests will be spaced out.
They will also sanitize every 30 minutes, and payments will be contactless, which means they will only accept credit and debit cards.
They will also sanitize every 30 minutes, and payments will be contactless, which means they will only accept credit and debit cards.

Guests are encouraged to stay home if they are sick, maintain distance from other guests, and use the hand sanitizer provided.
