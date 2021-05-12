(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation says that beginning this Saturday, westbound I-96 will be reduced to one lane from Beech Daly Road in Redford Township to Farmington Road in Livonia.
The work includes resealing pavement joints from the I-96 project in 2014. The westbound I-96 service drive is closed from Beech Daly Road to Middle Belt Road for county work.
County:
Wayne
Communities:
Livonia
Redford Township

Roadway:
I-96
Work Hours:
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, May 15, 2021
(Sunday, May 16, 2021, if rained out Saturday)
These repairs require dry conditions, and if work cannot be performed on Saturday due to weather, Sunday will be the backup date.
