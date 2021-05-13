(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert to urge consumers to be aware of misleading sales tactics being used to sell over-the-counter hearing aids, especially online or by mail.
Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relaxed restrictions on the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids in 2017, many companies have entered the market.
The products being sold are often Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAP), not FDA-approved medical devices.
"Consumers must remain proactive because, as we have seen time and time again, what looks like a good deal is not always a legitimate one," Nessel said. "My office is committed to holding companies that use these deceptive practices accountable. If you've fallen victim to these tactics, contact my office immediately."
These sellers often grab consumers’ attention by advertising these products for much cheaper than what traditional hearing aids cost.
According to the FDA, these companies mark the products as “FDA-registered” to show FDA approval, but this is not the same as a product being an FDA-approved product.
Before purchasing over-the-counter hearing aids, keep the following in mind:
- The FDA has not approved any over-the-counter hearing aids. Over-the-counter hearing aids are not regulated and may simply be PSAP, which may be of poor quality and not work for those with hearing loss.
- Research, the seller on the Better Business Bureau website or another objective consumer review site.
- Consider getting a hearing screening and opinion from a hearing specialist who can tell you whether an over-the-counter hearing device will work for you.
- Remember, if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.
