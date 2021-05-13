(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Historical Society is looking for stories from people around the metro Detroit area for its oral history collections.
The Detroit 67 Project includes over 500 firsthand accounts from the summer of 1967, making it the largest archive ever assembled on the topic.
Now, the Society has expanded its efforts with two ongoing oral history projects:
- For Neighborhoods: Where Detroit Lives, the Society seeks current and former Detroit residents, as well as business owners and employees, to record their experiences in different areas of the city. As the city changes, these personal stories will ensure that the character of Detroit’s many enclaves is preserved. The project is supported by Michigan Humanities and PNC Bank.
- For Detroit Responds: Stories from the Time of COVID-19, the Society seeks Metro Detroiters’ firsthand experiences with the current pandemic. Whether confronting social, economic, educational, or health challenges, everyone has a story from the past year. Help others to learn more about this moment in history by contributing to the archive. This project is supported by the generosity of Sarah and Chip McClure.
Audio recordings and written submissions can be sent through the website, or interested participants may also call 313.833.7912 or email williamw@detroithistorical.org to schedule a one-on-one interview with an oral historian.
For more information and prompts to guide your submission visit, oralhistory.detroithistorical.org.
