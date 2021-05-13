(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
The Michigan scholars include (hometown, scholar, school, location):
- Grand Blanc – Shriya S Yarlagadda, Grand Blanc Community School, Grand Blanc, Michigan.
- Northville – Shriya Reddy, Northville High School, Northville, Michigan.
- Troy – Saaim Ali Khan, Cranbrook Kingswood Upper School, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
- Warren – Andrea Maizy, Center Line High School, Center Line, Michigan (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).
- Wayland – Calvin R. Hinds, Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Michigan (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character, and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”
Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards.
The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the arts, and 20 Scholars in career and technical education.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.

Visit http://www.ed.gov/psp for a complete list of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.
