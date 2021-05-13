(CBS DETROIT) – To celebrate graduating high school and college seniors, Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts.
Today, Thursday, May 13, Krispy Kreme is giving out one free dozen to seniors who wear their cap and gown or other 2021 senior gear.
Other apparel that high school and college seniors could wear to receive a free dozen includes:
- Class of 2021 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2021 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2021 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2021 senior swag
Krispy Kreme will have the limited edition 2021 Graduate Dozen donuts available to purchase until May 16, but they are only giving out the free dozen on May 13.
For more information and to find participating Krispy Kreme locations near you, visit https://krispykreme.com/promos/seniorweek2021MORE NEWS: Detroit Historical Society Seeks Stories For Oral History Collections
