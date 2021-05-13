By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan residents can expect gas prices to continue to increase but the state will not have a shortage of gas.  

That’s according to the Michigan Public Service Commission 

In a statement, the commission chair says gas prices going into Memorial Day typically increase during this time. 

Currently, the average price of gas in Michigan is $2.94, according to AAA. 

In Detroit the average price of gas is $2.97. 

