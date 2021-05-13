(CBS DETROIT) – Former Governor Rick Snyder is going after Attorney General Dana Nessel over bankruptcy records.
Snyder’s attorney’s argue Nessel’s office needs to be held in contempt for releasing bankruptcy documents as part of his ongoing Flint trial.READ MORE: Joe Louis Southern Kitchen Ribbon Cutting Premieres On Legendary Boxer’s Birthday
They filed a motion in Michigan’s eastern district saying the documents should have remained private.READ MORE: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Begins Final Piece Of East Riverfront Project
Nessel’s office claims its just a detraction by Snyder’s defense team.MORE NEWS: Michigan Public Service Commission Says The State Won't Be Affected By Gas Shortage
