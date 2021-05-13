(CBS DETROIT) — The Willams Park Alliance will host a classic car show in the Brightmoor community of Detroit on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16.

Individuals with vehicles 30 years and older are invited to display their vehicles in the Etheldra Mae Williams’ Park. Vehicles spanning from the 1930s through 1990 will be set up throughout the park for the public to view.

Members of the “Detroit 1960’s Lincoln Automobile Club” will display classics such as a 1958 Lincoln Premier and a 1963 Convertible Lincoln Continental with coach doors.

Viewers will see vehicles from Detroit automakers and cars from companies that are not as well known.

They encourage participants to bring motorcycles, tractors, and well-aged motorhomes to display as well.

The Williams’ Park Alliance converted two and a half blocks of blighted land into a pedestrian park in the Brightmoor neighborhood to help stop illegal dumping and crime from happening.

Vehicle enthusiasts will be able to showcase their vehicles and visit this newly transformed area of Detroit.

The Friends with Classic Cars “Spring 2021” Meetup will be on Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The location for the event is 14300 Burgess Street at the corner of Acacia.

This family-friendly event will feature local food trucks, is free of charge, and will welcome people of all ages.

For more details, visit www.WilliamsPark.Org.

