By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The process to find Detroit’s new chief of police has officially begun. 

In an unanimous vote, the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners agreed to select a candidate for the chief’s job.  

The board also plans to hire a search firm to help evaluate candidates. 

Mayor Mike Duggan will then select a finalist and the Detroit City Council will approve or deny the candidate. 

Police Chief James Craig’s retirement goes into effect on June 1. 

