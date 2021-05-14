  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Teens can now line up for a COVID vaccine at the largest drugstore chains.  

CVS and Walgreens kicked off vaccinations for those ages 12 to 15.  

Teens must go with an adult to get their shot.  

Walgreens is currently accepting walk-in appointments.  

CVS still requires you to schedule an appointment.

For more information about vaccines at CVS visit here.

For more information about vaccines at Walgreens visit here. 

