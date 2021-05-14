(CBS DETROIT) – Carrabba’s Italian Grill is hosting a two-day in-person hiring event for all hourly positions.
On-site interviews at local Carrabba's Italian Grill restaurants will occur on Tuesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
The locations participating in the hiring event include:
- Grandville, MI: 3441 Century Center Street SW, Grandville, MI 49418
- Lansing, MI: 6540 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917
- Canton, MI: 1900 North Haggerty Road, Canton, MI 48187
- Novi, MI: 43455 West Oaks Drive, Novi, MI 48377
- Sterling Heights, MI: 44695 Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- Southgate, MI: 14805 Dix Toledo Road, Southgate, MI 48195
- Portage, MI: 5690 S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI 49002
- Troy, MI: 660 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084
For more information about Carrabba's, visit https://www.carrabbas.com/
