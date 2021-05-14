(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Pontiac shooting that left a 39-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.
It happened in the 100 block of Maines Street, where the man says he was sitting in his vehicle in a vacant lot when he saw a gray vehicle traveling in his direction.READ MORE: Whitmer: Fully Vaccinated Michiganders No Longer Required To Wear A Mask Indoors Or Outdoors
The man told detectives he heard a loud bang and saw a person hanging out of the window of the vehicle. He had two gunshot wounds in his upper right shoulder.
The 39-year-old drove to his sister’s residence nearby and was taken to a local hospital. He was listed in stable condition.READ MORE: Michigan Carrabba’s Italian Grill Restaurants To Host 2-Day Hiring Event
He told detectives he could not identify the suspect who was wearing a head wrap, nor could he describe the make or model of the vehicle.
Deputies located a single shell casing in the roadway where the man said the incident occurred and will be continuing this investigation.MORE NEWS: Bedrock Purchases Stroh Property On Detroit Riverfront
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.