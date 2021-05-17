(CBS DETROIT) – National Barbecue Day is Sunday, May 16. To celebrate, here is a list of some of the best barbecue spots in the Metro Detroit area.
1. Vicki’s Bar-B-Q
Vicki's Bar-B-Q is located at 3845 W. Warren Avenue, Detroit, MI 48208.
2. Parks Oldstyle Bar-B-Q
Parks Oldstyle Bar-B-Q is located at 7444 Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan, 48202.
3. Slows Bar BQ
Slows Bar BQ is located at 2138 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI 48126.
4. Bert’s Marketplace
Bert’s Marketplace is located at 2727 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207.
5. Red Smoke Barbecue
Red Smoke Barbecue is located at 573 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226.
6. RE BBQ
RE BBQ is located at 600 Woodward Heights, Ferndale, MI 48220.
7. Delray Barbecue
The Delray Barbecue food truck travels to different locations. Check out their current schedule to see where the truck will be next. On National Barbecue, May 16, you can find Delray Barbecue at The Pour House located at 2075 Fort St, Wyandotte, MI 48192.
8. Smokey G’s Smokehouse
Smokey G’s Smokehouse is located at 2670 Atwater St, Detroit, MI 48207.
9. A.B.’s Amazing Ribs
A.B.’s Amazing Ribs is located at 27310 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127.
10. Lockhart’s BBQ
Lockhart’s BBQ is located at 202 E 3rd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067.

