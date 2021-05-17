(CBS DETROIT) – Bedrock Detroit has partnered with other local property owners to “Shine a Light” on neurofibromatosis (NF) this month by illuminating buildings across downtown Detroit in green and blue.
NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow throughout a person's body, and it affects one in every 3,000 people around the world.
The Shine a Light campaign is organized by the Children’s Tumor Foundation and is supported by the Detroit-based nonprofit NF Forward.
The campaign aims to bring awareness to NF by lighting buildings, bridges, and monuments during May.
In 2019, over 325 locations participated, including Niagara Falls, the Coliseum in Rome, and London’s National Theatre.
Locations in Detroit that will be participating this year include The Albert, Ally Detroit Center, Federal Reserve Building, Ford Field, The Griswold, Hamilton Midtown, One Campus Martius, One Woodward, Orchestra Place, The Press/321, The Scott at Brush Park, The Stott and The Z Lot.
They will be illuminated in green and blue from Monday, May 17, until the end of the month.
