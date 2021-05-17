Menu
How Talking On The Phone Can Help Defend Your Brain Against Alzheimer's
Today, our experts discuss how to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s, especially in the times of Covid.
2 hours ago
Michigan Reports 2,230 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Mayor Duggan Announces James White As Interim Detroit Police Chief
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan named James White as the new interim police chief Monday during a press conference.
State Says Over 275,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Were Administered, As Ford Field Clinic Comes To An End
Monday will be the last day for vaccines and Ford Field as the site prepares to end its mass vaccine clinic. Clinic representatives says over 275,000 vaccines were administered and about 60,000 were unused, they will be distributed to other clinics throughout SW Michigan.
Police: 15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot By 12-Year-Old Boy
A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 12-year-old boy in southern Michigan in what appears to have been an accidental shooting, police said.
Police: Royal Oak Woman Arrested After Driving More Than 124 MPH On I-696
A Royal Oak woman was arrested after allegedly driving more than 124 mph on Interstate 696.
Bedrock Detroit Partners With Property Owners To Illuminate Detroit Buildings For NF Awareness
Bedrock Detroit has partnered with other local property owners to "Shine a Light" on neurofibromatosis (NF) this month by illuminating buildings across downtown Detroit in green and blue.
First Forecast Today- May 17, 2021
First Forecast
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather April 25, 2021 (Today)
AM clouds then mostly sunny but cool https://detroit.cbslocal.com/category/weather/
22 days ago
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Latest Sports
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
Tigers Beat Royals 4-3
Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' won 4-3 Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
Cabrera Becomes Venezuelan Hit King
Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading the Detroit Tigers past the slumping Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Wednesday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday': 'I've Really Learned A Lot From Don Cheadle'
The star of "Black Monday" previews season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom Diversity
Recognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.
Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'
On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.
Montana Jordan And Raegan Revord On 'Young Sheldon' Being Picked Up For Three More Seasons: 'It's A Crazy Experience'
Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord discuss growing up on 'Young Sheldon' and the show's upcoming season finale.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Former UAW President Dennis Williams Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison
The former president for the United Auto Workers was sentenced for his role in the federal corruption case.
GM Expects Big 2021 Profit, Says It's Managing Chip Shortage
General Motors’ first-quarter net income surged to $2.98 billion as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by a global shortage of computer chips.
How Talking On The Phone Can Help Defend Your Brain Against Alzheimer’s
May 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Filed Under:
Alzheimer's
,
COVID
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
Today, our experts discuss how to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s, especially in the times of Covid.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
