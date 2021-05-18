(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 55 Michigan schools.

The data released by state health officials show the majority of the outbreaks are between two to 10 cases.

In Macomb County, five schools reported coronavirus outbreaks among students. Bemis Junior High School reported four cases, Dakota Ninth Grade Center reported 10 cases, De La Salle Collegiate High School reported four cases, Roberts Elementary reported three cases and St Mary Catholic School reported four cases.

Ten schools in Oakland County reported coronavirus outbreaks this week among students. Hart Middle School (Rochester), Rochester High School (Rochester), Oakside Scholars Academy, West Middle School (Rochester), Detroit Catholic Central, Clarkston HS, Pine Knob Elementary, Sashabaw Middle School and Hazel Park High School each reported two cases among students.

South Lyon East High School reported four cases among students.

In Washtenaw County, Fortis Academy reported five cases among students and South and West Consortium reported three cases among students.

Both Workman Elementary School and Plymouth High School in Wayne County reported four cases among students.

Schools in the city of Detroit also reported cases among students and staff.

Renaissance High School reported four cases among students and Communication and Media Arts High School reported three cases among staff.

School-related outbreak reporting is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m. For more information visit here.

