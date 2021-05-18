(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a consumer alert on robocalls after individuals have reported receiving calls impersonating Amazon customer service.
“If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and if they insist there is a problem with any of your accounts—don’t fall for it,” said Nessel. “Bad actors are working overtime in an effort to bamboozle you out of your hard-earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log in to your account directly through the mobile app or website to verify your order status or contact customer service.”READ MORE: HFH 'Grub With Gratitude' Rewards Healthcare Workers, While Supporting Local Restaurants
How to spot the “Amazon Scam”:READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
- Be skeptical of unsolicited calls. Some departments at Amazon will call customers, but Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect.
- Amazon will never ask you to make a payment outside of their website and will never ask you for remote access to your device.
- Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information.
- Any customer who receives a questionable email or calls from a person impersonating an Amazon employee should report them to Amazon customer service immediately.
The Department of Attorney General provides a library of resources for consumers to review anytime.
Attorney General Nessel is encouraging Michiganders to review the Imposter Scam and Phishing Scam alerts for more information on how to protect themselves.MORE NEWS: Detroit Fireworks Show Will Be On TV Over A Suburban Lake
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.