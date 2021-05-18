Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Attack Of The Murder Hornets: Can This Deadly Species Now In America Be Stopped?
Dr. Oz’s expert explains how a murder hornet's venomous sting can be deadly to humans.
39 minutes ago
More
Travel
CBS+
News
Latest Headlines
Dearborn Pro-Palestinian Protests: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Joined Protesters Ahead Of Biden's Visit
Over a thousand pro-Palestinian protesters marched through the city of Dearborn over the weekend.
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
Water Main Break Temporarily Shuts Off Water Downtown
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department shut-off valves for a large part of downtown Detroit where some businesses and residents either experienced no water at all or low water pressure.
Gov. Whitmer's Controversial Trip: FAA Says Aircraft Was Unauthorized
The company hired to fly Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida, is not authorized to operate chartered flights.
Michigan Reports 2,230 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths For Sunday And Monday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
Mayor Duggan Announces James White As Interim Detroit Police Chief
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan named James White as the new interim police chief Monday during a press conference.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather May 18, 2021 (Today)
Warmer temperatures today.
5 hours ago
First Forecast Weather May 17, 2021 (Tonight)
Mostly clear skies overnight.
14 hours ago
Weather Stories
Karen Carter, and Other Metro Detroiters Chipped In To Help Salvation Army’s Bed and Bread Radiothon
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 34th annual Bed and Bread Radiothon ended earlier today.
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?
This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
Tigers Beat Royals 4-3
Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City's ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers' won 4-3 Thursday to extend the Royals' losing streak to 11 games.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Jeff Bezos Is 'Fascinating' Because Of 'Inspiration, Intimidation, Invention': Author Brad Stone Talks New Book 'Amazon Unbound'
A new book from Simon & Schuster explores the rise of Amazon and how Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world.
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
WATCH: Andrew Rannells On Season 3 Of Showtime's 'Black Monday': 'I've Really Learned A Lot From Don Cheadle'
The star of "Black Monday" previews season three and discusses what it is like to work with Don Cheadle.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom Diversity
Recognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.
Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'
On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Production Cuts: Bronco Customers Alerted Of Truck Delays Of Up To 3 Weeks
In a letter to Bronco customers, the automaker said delays would last up to three weeks.
President Biden To Visit Michigan Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan this week ahead of Ford's launch.
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
09:30 AM
25 Words or Less
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Family Feud
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
View All Programs
Attack Of The Murder Hornets: Can This Deadly Species Now In America Be Stopped?
May 18, 2021 at 9:03 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
murder hornets
Dr. Oz’s expert explains how a murder hornet’s venomous sting can be deadly to humans.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related